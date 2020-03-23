|
FEDELE, Lorraine Of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, passed away on Sunday, March 15th, at the age of 80. Widow of the late Robert E. Duffy. Longtime companion of Robert Caruso of Fort Lauderdale and South Yarmouth. Sister of Frances F. Carr of South Yarmouth, Joseph F. Fedele, Jr. of Maui, Hawaii, Jeanne A. Dainis of South Yarmouth and Fort Lauderdale, John E. Fedele and his wife Diane of Lexington, and the late William P. Fedele. Aunt of seven nieces and one nephew; grandaunt of ten grandnieces and nephews. Immediate services are private with a Memorial Service for relatives and friends to honor Lorraine's life being announced and held at a later date. Arrangements under the direction of Cota Funeral Home, NORTH READING. www.cotafuneralhomes.com
