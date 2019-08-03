|
HEFFERNAN, Lorraine (Gillespie) Of Dedham. August 1, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John J. Heffernan. Loving mother of Donna McLear and her husband Michael of Sturbridge, John J. Heffernan, Jr. and his wife Michele of Dedham, Philip Heffernan and his wife Kerri of Raynham, and the late Paul Heffernan. Devoted grandmother of Tara and Sean. Great-grandmother of Jackson, Camryn, and Jameson. Sister of the late James, Dorothy, Lillian, John, Mary, Margaret, and Geraldine. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation at the George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home, 456 High St., DEDHAM on Tuesday, August 6th from 9am – 10:30 am, followed by a Funeral Mass in Saint Mary's Church, Dedham at 11 am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery, West Roxbury. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , www.alzheimers.org For directions and guestbook gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, Dedham 781-326-0500
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 4, 2019