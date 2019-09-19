|
BIBBO, Lorraine J. (Firth) Age 71, of Natick, passed away suddenly at home on September 17, 2019. She was born in Natick to Clifford S. and Louise M. (Kitchen) Firth on May 30, 1948, in Framingham. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clifford and Louise (Kitchen) Firth and step-mother Lucille Goddard. Lorraine is survived by her husband and best friend, who were together over 20 years, Joseph Bibbo of Natick. Mother of Lynette Franciose and Joseph Thomas "JT" Franciose of Natick and grandmother of Livia "Livi" Riggoli of Natick. Sister of Louise M. Campbell and her husband George of Norway, ME; Linda A. Firth and her partner Jim McNiff of Natick; Loretta F. Sheppard of Worcester; Laura T. Cronin of Hyannis; Lucille R. Eagar of Wakefield, NH; Lisa B. Firth and her wife Joanna Schomberg, of Northbridge; Clifford C. Firth and his wife Anne of Hyde Park; Christopher W. Firth and his wife Diane of Bellingham; Charles T. Firth and his wife Wendy of Hopedale and many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews and great-grandnieces and nephews; her lifelong friend, Linda McParland of Natick and a great many other dear friends. Visitations will be on Monday, September 23, 2019, from 4:00 to 8:00 pm at the John C. Bryant Funeral Home, 56 Pemberton Rd. (off Rte, 30), COCHITUATE VILLAGE, WAYLAND. Family and friends are asked to go directly to her Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. Patrick's Church, 44 East Central St. (Rte. 135), Natick. Interment will follow in the Bibbo family lot in Glenwood Cemetery in South Natick. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to The , at heart.org For condolences and directions, please visit johncbryantfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 20, 2019