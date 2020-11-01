CULLEN, Lorraine L. (McKim) Of Somerville, formerly of Cambridge, October 31. Devoted wife for 47 years of John J. Cullen. Beloved mother of John P. Cullen and his wife, Maria, Patrick Cullen and his wife, Michelle. Loving grandmother of Lilly, Cormac and Declan Cullen. Dear sister of James McKim and the late Irene Bouck, George, Jack and Bob McKim. Visiting at the Donovan-Aufiero Funeral Home, 140 Otis St., CAMBRIDGE, Tuesday from 4-7 PM. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her memory to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. All visitors are required to wear face coverings, practice social distancing, pay their respects and exit the funeral home promptly to allow other guests to enter. If you prefer not to attend, please send a condolence message to her family at donovanaufierofuneralhome@msn.com