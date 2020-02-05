|
SMITH, Lorraine L. Of Concord, MA, daughter of Dorothy (Henry) Smith and the late Edward N. Smith, passed peacefully on February 4, 2020, surrounded by loved ones, at age 70. A graduate of Waltham High School and the University of MA, Amherst, she enjoyed a long career in social services, mainly at MA Disability Determination Services. She leaves her mother; devoted sisters Virginia L. Smith-Marotto and husband John; Marjorie J. Talacko and husband Vasek; brother Robert L. Smith of VT; nephew Michael Marotto and wife Emily of VT; nieces Sasha McNary and husband Michael; Justina Talacko; as well as 2 grandnephews and 1 grandniece, an aunt, several dear cousins, her loving friend Grant, and many treasured and devoted friends. Her adventuresome spirit, keen interest in arts and world affairs, and boundless curiosity will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved her, and her family wishes to express their deepest gratitude to her caring friends.
A Celebration of Life is planned for a later date. For more information and online condolences, please visit www.HamelLydon.com
In memory of Lorraine, donations may be made for cancer research to the AICR, 1560 Wilson Blvd., Suite 1000, Arlington, VA 22209.
Published in The Boston Globe from Feb. 6 to Feb. 9, 2020