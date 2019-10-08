Boston Globe Obituaries
LORRAINE M. (DAVOLI) BRADLEY

LORRAINE M. (DAVOLI) BRADLEY Obituary
BRADLEY, Lorraine M. (Davoli) Age 93, a longtime resident of Medford, passed away peacefully on October 7, 2019. Lorraine was the beloved wife of the late John Bradley, cherished daughter of the late Enrico and Mary C. (Cola) Davoli, dear sister of the late Marie Romano, Beatrice DiGiovanni, Norma Menchi, Irene Fiore and Henry Davoli. Lorraine is survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours: Family and friends will gather for a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Dorothy's Church, Main St. (Rte. 38), Wilmington, on Thursday, October 10th at 10:00 a.m. Interment Holyhood Cemetery, Brookline. Arrangements are under the direction of the Nichols Funeral Home, WILMINGTON. Nichols Funeral Home 978-658-4744 www.nicholsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 9, 2019
