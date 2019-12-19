|
|
CAMPAGNONI, Lorraine M. Lifelong resident of Everett, passed away peacefully on December 18, 2019 at age 81. Beloved sister of Janet Campagnoni of Everett, Fred Campagnoni and his wife Patricia "Tish" of Everett and the late Albert A. and Richard E. E. Campagnoni. Sister-in-law of Jessie Campagnoni of NH. Cherished aunt of many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Lorraine's Visiting Hours in the Carafa Family Funeral Home, 389 Washington Ave., CHELSEA on Friday, December 20 from 4:00 - 7:00 P.M. Funeral Services will begin in the Funeral Home on Saturday at 9:00 A.M followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary of the Assumption Parish, 670 Washington Ave., Revere at 10:00 A.M. Interment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Malden. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or online at
View the online memorial for Lorraine M. CAMPAGNONI
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 20, 2019