Dolan Funeral Services
1140 Washington Street
Dorchester, MA 02124
(617) 298-8011
LORRAINE M. (ANDREWS) CONNOLLY

CONNOLLY, Lorraine M. (Andrews) Of Dorchester and South Boston, died on November 5, 2019. Beloved mother of Robert Connolly and his wife Marianne of Millis, Edward Connolly and his wife Paula of Walpole and Ann Brosnihan of Whitman. Sister of the late Robert Andrews. Cherished grandmother of Leigh Ann Martin, Erin Brosnihan, Peter Connolly, Rachael Connolly and Michael Connolly.

Lorraine was born in Boston and raised in South Boston. She enjoyed trips to the Casino where she could spend hours playing the slot machines. Most of all Lorraine loved spending time with her children and grandchildren who were the center of her life. She also had a special devotion to St. Jude. Lorraine will be missed by all who had the pleasure to have known her.

Relatives and friends are respectfully to attend Visiting Hours on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, from 10:00am-12:00PM in the Dolan Funeral Home, 1140 Washington Street, DORCHESTER LOWER MILLS. Interment in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Brookhaven Hospice, 114 Turnpike Rd., Suite 206 Westborough, MA 01581. See www.dolanfuneral.com for online condolences and directions.
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 10, 2019
