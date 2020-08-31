DACEY, Lorraine M. (Maginnis) Age 83, of Franklin, and a former longtime resident of Westwood, died peacefully, Sunday, August 30, 2020 at the Blaire House of Milford, following a long illness. She was the beloved wife of Frederick J. "Fred" Dacey, with whom she shared 63 years of marriage. Born May 5, 1937 in Boston, a daughter of the late Philip and Ruth (Weddleton) Maginnis, she was a resident of Franklin since 1998. She was raised and educated in the Dorchester section of Boston and worked as a bookkeeper for Transcript Newspapers in Dedham. She was devoted to her family and enjoyed traveling. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Cheryl A. Fafara of North Attleboro, Joan M. Dacey of Franklin, Stephen M. Dacey of Walpole, Richard A. Dacey of Brighton, a brother Robert Maginnis of Weymouth, a sister Phyllis O'leary of Quincy, and a sister-in-law Sister Mary E. Dacey of Convent Station, NJ. Also surviving is a grandchild, Kristen Proux, and 3 great-grandchildren, Austin, Cameron and Brody Proux. She was the sister of the late Barbara Luce. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral, Friday, Sept. 4th, at 9AM, from the Charles F. Oteri and Son Franklin Funeral Home, 33 Cottage St., followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Brendan Parish, 384 Hartford Ave., Bellingham, at 10AM. Interment will follow at Union Street Cemetery, Franklin. Calling Hours are Thursday from 4-7PM. Face coverings and social distancing are required at the Funeral Home, church and cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be sent to the Alzheimer's Association
, 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. The Dacey family would like to thank the Blaire House for all the wonderful care given to Lorraine. Guestbook, directions at oterifuneralhome.com View the online memorial for Lorraine M. (Maginnis) DACEY