LORRAINE M. FALKENSTEIN
FALKENSTEIN, Lorraine M. Of Peabody, died on November 27, 2020, after a long illness. She was born in East Boston, Massachusetts, on November 16, 1931, to Joseph Lagammo and Theresa Miraglia Lagammo. Survivors include her loving husband of 69 years, William Falkenstein, her son, Daniel Falkenstein (and his wife, Joan Lampo Falkenstein) of San Jose, CA, her daughters, Karen Falkenstein Green (and her husband, Mark V. Green) of Brookline, MA, and Professor Anne Therese Falkenstein, S.P., of Taiwan, her grandsons, Colin Green (and his wife, Cara Bush) of New Bedford, MA and Alexander Green (and his wife, Mia Lin Green) of Brookline, MA, and her great-granddaughter, Lucia (CiCi) Maeve Green. Her sister, Patricia Nall, and brother, James Ianello (and his wife, Katherine Ianello), along with her nieces and nephews, also survive her. Another sister, Geraldine Lagammo Raper (and her husband, William Raper), predeceased her. A celebration of Lorraine's life will be held when it is safe for family and friends to gather together indoors again. Burial will be private. A full obituary may be found at the Doherty Funeral Home website: dohertyfuneralservice.com. George L. Doherty Funeral Home\ 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq) Somerville, MA


Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc - Somerville
855 Broadway (Powder House Square)
Somerville, MA 02144
(617) 625-4320
