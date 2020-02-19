Boston Globe Obituaries
McKenna-Ouellette Funeral Home
327 Hildreth Street
Lowell, MA 01850
(978) 458-6183
Service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Francis Church
115 Wheeler Road
Dracut, MA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Francis Church
115 Wheeler Road
Dracut, MA
View Map
Burial
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
Chestnut Hill Cemetery
52 Bedford Street
Burlington, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for LORRAINE MCNAMARA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LORRAINE M. (GOVONI) MCNAMARA

LORRAINE M. (GOVONI) MCNAMARA Obituary
McNAMARA, Lorraine M. (Govoni) Age 89, of Burlington, died Feb. 18th. Wife of the late Edward McNamara. She was raised and educated in Burlington and was retired from the . She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Paul and Jeanne McNamara of North Billerica, her granddaughter Aimee Burgess and her husband Chris of Burlington, two great-grandchildren Zoe McNamara-Darrigo and Halen McNamara, and a sister-in-law Marylou Govoni of Burlington. Visiting Hours: Relatives and friends are invited to attend Lorraine's Life Celebration at St. Francis Church, 115 Wheeler Rd., Dracut on Friday from 10 until 11AM, followed by her Funeral Mass at 11AM at the church. Burial in Chestnut Hill Cemetery, Burlington. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to D'Youville Senior Care, 981 Varnum Ave., Lowell, MA 01854. For condolences and directions, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com

View the online memorial for Lorraine M. (Govoni) McNAMARA
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 20, 2020
