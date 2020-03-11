Boston Globe Obituaries
Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home Inc
43 Winn Street
Burlington, MA 01803
(781) 272-0050
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Malachy Church
Burlington, MA
View Map
Burial
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
Chestnut Hill Cemetery
Burlington, MA
View Map
LORRAINE M. (SWEENEY) NICOLI

LORRAINE M. (SWEENEY) NICOLI Obituary
NICOLI, Lorraine M. (Sweeney) Of Burlington, March 9. Beloved wife of the late Paul A. Nicoli. Loving mother of John Nicoli and his wife Joyce of Tyngsboro and the late Paul Nicoli. She was the mother-in-law of Sharon Richardson of Pepperell. She was the devoted sister of Elizabeth Nicoli of Rockport, the late Arlene Riley, Kay Shea, James, Joseph, John and Anna McDermott. She was the proud grandmother of Christopher Nicoli, Andrea Colliton, and Alison Nicoli. She was the great-grandmother of Miles Pappaconstantinou and Melanie Colliton. Lorraine was also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Malachy Church, Burlington, on Saturday, March 14 at 10am. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Services will conclude with a Burial in Chestnut Hill Cemetery, Burlington. Arrangements by the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Lorraine's name may be made to St. Malachy Church, 99 Bedford St., Burlington, MA 01803. For directions, obituary & online guestbook, see www.saint-malachy.org or www.sullivanfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 12, 2020
