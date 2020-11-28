THOMAS, Lorraine M. (Geha) Of Provincetown, formerly of Norwood, passed away on November 25, 2020 at the age of 95. Beloved wife of the late Acey D. Thomas. Devoted mother of David M. Thomas and his spouse Cheryl of Wrentham and Dianne J. Thomas and her spouse Doreen Devlin of Provincetown. Cherished grandmother of 4 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Daughter of the late Toffa and Selma (Scaff) Geha. Visiting Hours will be held on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, 4-8pm at the Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home, 1248 Washington St., NORWOOD, MA 02062. A private Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, December 3, 2020, at St. George Orthodox Church, Norwood, MA. Burial will be at Highland Cemetery Norwood. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to St. George Orthodox Church, 6 Atwood Ave., Norwood, MA 02062. Kraw-Kornack Funeral HomeNorwood, MA 781-762-0482