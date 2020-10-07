1/1
LORRAINE "LORRIE" (TANSO) MANOZZI
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share LORRAINE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MANOZZI, Lorraine "Lorrie" (Tanso) Of Medford, originally of the North End of Boston, passed away on October 4, 2020 at the age of 90. Lorrie's last two years were spent in the loving care of the nurses and aides at Alliance Health at Rosewood in Peabody, MA. Lorraine is survived by her daughter, Leanne Plant, son-in-law, Stephen Plant; son, Chip Manozzi and daughter-in-law, Richelle Kent; granddaughter, Leah Grillo, son-in-law, Michael and great-granddaughter Harper; her two grandsons, Steven and Michael; granddaughter, Grace; son, Mark Manozzi, deceased, and her daughter-in-law, Pam Sampson. Lorraine is also survived by many adoring cousins who were her "brothers" and "sisters." Relatives and friends will gather to celebrate her life at the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, MA on Thursday, October 15, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. followed by a Graveside Service at Oak Grove Cemetery, West Medford, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or to Compassus Living Foundation, 10 Cadillac Drive, Suite 400, Brentwood, TN 37027. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Funeral Homes Medford-Woburn-Wilmington

View the online memorial for Lorraine "Lorrie" (Tanso) MANOZZI


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 7 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
7
Graveside service
Oak Grove Cemetery
Send Flowers
OCT
15
Memorial Gathering
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Dello Russo Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
(781) 396-9200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved