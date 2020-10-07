MANOZZI, Lorraine "Lorrie" (Tanso) Of Medford, originally of the North End of Boston, passed away on October 4, 2020 at the age of 90. Lorrie's last two years were spent in the loving care of the nurses and aides at Alliance Health at Rosewood in Peabody, MA. Lorraine is survived by her daughter, Leanne Plant, son-in-law, Stephen Plant; son, Chip Manozzi and daughter-in-law, Richelle Kent; granddaughter, Leah Grillo, son-in-law, Michael and great-granddaughter Harper; her two grandsons, Steven and Michael; granddaughter, Grace; son, Mark Manozzi, deceased, and her daughter-in-law, Pam Sampson. Lorraine is also survived by many adoring cousins who were her "brothers" and "sisters." Relatives and friends will gather to celebrate her life at the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, MA on Thursday, October 15, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. followed by a Graveside Service at Oak Grove Cemetery, West Medford, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or to Compassus Living Foundation, 10 Cadillac Drive, Suite 400, Brentwood, TN 37027. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.dellorusso.net
