RUDERMAN, Lorraine Marie (LeBlanc) At 85 years of age, of Duxbury passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on October 8, 2020. She was the loving wife of the late Allan Ruderman with whom she shared 54 years of marriage. Lorraine's memory will be treasured by her children and their spouses, Michael and his wife Susan Cronin Ruderman of Arlington; Robert and his wife Susan Caruso of Manchester-by-the-Sea; Anne Marie Cormier and her husband Raymond of Ashland; and Kevin and his wife Katrina Regan of Brookline; as well as her six granddaughters, Sarah, Katy, Amelia, Tess, Sally and Julia. Lorraine is also survived by her sister, Antoinette Thompson, and her cousin Mary Kellerman and husband Arthur Kellerman.



Born in Malden during the Great Depression, Lorraine was the daughter of the late Theresa (Antico) and Robert LeBlanc. Her childhood home near Martins Pond in North Reading was a three room cottage without internal plumbing. Dinner was often hunted or foraged by her dad in the woods behind the cottage and shared with family and friends. There was always room for one more at her table. The resourcefulness, generosity and independence she learned as a child set a pattern for her entire life. Lorraine grew to be an exuberant and gracious hostess herself. Her children's friends will remember the house on Franklin Street in Duxbury as a place where they were always welcome. Blessed with a beautiful singing voice, a love for theater, and an adventurous spirit, Lorraine was at ease on stage and beside a piano her entire life.



Lorraine earned a degree in social work from Merrimack College in 1958, and went on to work with at-risk girls in Baltimore and Boston. Many will remember Lorraine from her years as the secretary to the Duxbury Board of Selectmen and as the Executive Assistant to the Editor at Kluwer Publishing in Hingham.



Due to COVID, services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Lorraine's memory to Cranberry Hospice, 36 Cordage Park Circle, Plymouth, MA 02360.



