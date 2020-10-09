1/1
LORRAINE MARY LUCY (ROBICHAUD) BRUNO
BRUNO, Lorraine Mary Lucy (Robichaud) Age 89, of North Andover, formerly of Melrose, died peacefully at home with her husband by her side on October 6, 2020. She is survived by her beloved husband of 62 years & best friend, Pasquale E. Bruno. Loving mother of Patrick M. Bruno & spouse Kimberly, Dean A. Bruno & spouse Meg, Karen V. Heaslip & spouse William, Dana J. Anthony Bruno and partner Edward Brennon, Nina M. Ferguson & partner Troy Kruse, Kimberly A. Cranfill, Nicole Bruno & partner Michael Swisher and like a daughter, Donna Johanson & spouse Stephen. Predeceased by her brother Gilbert Robichaud and 2 grandchildren, she is survived by her caring sister Ethel Walsh & husband Robert, 12 grand and 15 great-grandchildren, numerous beloved nieces, nephews and dear friends. A Christian Mass will be held at St. Michael's Church, 196 Main St., North Andover on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 11:30AM. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend. Livestream: www.facebook.com/gatelyfuneralhome Due to Covid-19 restrictions, please arrive at church at 11:00AM to go thru the church's protocol before entering the building. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution may be made in Lorraine's name, because of her anonymous kidney donation 15 years ago, to the National Kidney Foundation, 209 W. Central St., Natick, MA 01760 or because of her love of children, to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For obituary, directions or to send a message of condolence, please visit

www.gatelyfh.com

Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Gately Funeral Home
79 West Foster Street
Melrose, MA 02176
781-665-1949
