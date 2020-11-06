1/1
LORRAINE (BRINK) MCDONALD
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share LORRAINE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
McDONALD, Lorraine (Brink) Entered peacefully into eternal life on November 2nd, at the age of 91. Lorraine was born in Hyde Park and raised her family there with her late husband, John. She was a resident of Fuller Village in Milton for the past 20 years, where she was an energetic volunteer for many activities, including the regular coffee hour, bingo and other social events. Lorraine worked as an operator for New England Telephone and Telegraph for several years and at Lechmere Sales in Dedham. When her children were young, Lorraine relished her role as a Girl Scout leader and as an unofficial "den mother" to the neighborhood kids. More recently, Lorraine was an active member of the Mil-Par Seniors, where she was an avid bowler and organizer of many trips around New England. She loved a competitive scrabble game and passed that passion onto her family. Throughout her life, Lorraine loved animals, with cats in particular holding a special place in her heart.

Lorraine was predeceased by her beloved husband, John. She leaves behind her five children, Paula Pickett and her husband Robert of Hyde Park, Patricia Kelleher and her husband Paul of South Boston, Jack McDonald and his wife Diane of Hyde Park, Janice McDonald of South Boston and Dan McDonald of Franklin, along with four loving grandchildren: Ken Pickett of Brooklyn, NY, Brian Pickett of Boston, Emily Kelleher and Christopher Kelleher, both of South Boston, as well as her brother-in-law Francis (Mac) McDonald, and many nieces and nephews.

Due to the current public health situation, a private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Pius X Church in Milton, where Lorraine was a longtime parishioner. Donations may be made in Lorraine's memory to the Milton Animal Shelter, 181 Governor Stoughton Lane, Milton, MA 02186. Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home

Hyde Park 617-361-3216

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home
22 Oak Street
Hyde Park, MA 02136
(617) 361-0380
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved