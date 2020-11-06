McDONALD, Lorraine (Brink) Entered peacefully into eternal life on November 2nd, at the age of 91. Lorraine was born in Hyde Park and raised her family there with her late husband, John. She was a resident of Fuller Village in Milton for the past 20 years, where she was an energetic volunteer for many activities, including the regular coffee hour, bingo and other social events. Lorraine worked as an operator for New England Telephone and Telegraph for several years and at Lechmere Sales in Dedham. When her children were young, Lorraine relished her role as a Girl Scout leader and as an unofficial "den mother" to the neighborhood kids. More recently, Lorraine was an active member of the Mil-Par Seniors, where she was an avid bowler and organizer of many trips around New England. She loved a competitive scrabble game and passed that passion onto her family. Throughout her life, Lorraine loved animals, with cats in particular holding a special place in her heart.



Lorraine was predeceased by her beloved husband, John. She leaves behind her five children, Paula Pickett and her husband Robert of Hyde Park, Patricia Kelleher and her husband Paul of South Boston, Jack McDonald and his wife Diane of Hyde Park, Janice McDonald of South Boston and Dan McDonald of Franklin, along with four loving grandchildren: Ken Pickett of Brooklyn, NY, Brian Pickett of Boston, Emily Kelleher and Christopher Kelleher, both of South Boston, as well as her brother-in-law Francis (Mac) McDonald, and many nieces and nephews.



Due to the current public health situation, a private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Pius X Church in Milton, where Lorraine was a longtime parishioner. Donations may be made in Lorraine's memory to the Milton Animal Shelter, 181 Governor Stoughton Lane, Milton, MA 02186. Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home



