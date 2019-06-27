O'CONNOR, Lorraine "Lori" Age 66, of Centerville, passed away unexpectedly on June 23, 2019. Formerly of Stamford, CT, she was the cherished daughter of the late Thomas and Grace (Reilly) O'Connor. Survived by her brother, Thomas O'Connor, Jr. and sister-in-law, Martha Coakley of Medford, as well as her sister, Rosemary Ryan and her brother-in-law, Jay Ryan of Lake Forest, IL, Lorraine is also survived by her nieces, nephew, and grandniece.



Lorraine enjoyed the company of many extended family members, decades of long close friendships from Stamford and Cape Cod, and her school and her work careers.



Lorraine was a graduate of Sacred Heart Academy in Stamford, CT, and American University in Washington D.C. She worked for many years at UST Corp. in Connecticut and had recently retired from the Mass. Dept. of Labor Standards in Boston.



A Memorial Service for Lorraine will be held at a later date and burial will be private. Arrangements are being made by Doane Beal & Ames Funeral Home, 160 W. Main St., HYANNIS. For online condolences please visit:



