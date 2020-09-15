CRESCIO, Lorraine P. In Burlington, of Arlington, September 14. Daughter of the late Joseph C. and Sylvia Crescio. Sister of Joseph Crescio of Burlington & his late wife Carolyn. Loving aunt of Joseph Crescio & his wife Becky of Burlington, Judith Crescio & her fiancé Scott Harvey of Danvers, and David Crescio & his wife Sharon of Billerica. Great-aunt of Joseph of Revere, Matthew & his wife Nancy of Wilmington, David, Joshua, and Michael Crescio of Billerica. A visitation will be held at the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON (exit 34 off Rt. 128/95, Woburn side) on Friday, September 18 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Margaret's Church in St. Veronica Parish, 111 Winn St., Burlington at noon. Services will conclude with a Burial in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Arlington. Memorials in Lorraine's name may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or www.stjude.org
For directions, obituary, online guestbook, video tribute, and livestream of the Funeral Mass see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net
or www.burlingtoncatholicma.org