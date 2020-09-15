1/
LORRAINE P. CRESCIO
CRESCIO, Lorraine P. In Burlington, of Arlington, September 14. Daughter of the late Joseph C. and Sylvia Crescio. Sister of Joseph Crescio of Burlington & his late wife Carolyn. Loving aunt of Joseph Crescio & his wife Becky of Burlington, Judith Crescio & her fiancé Scott Harvey of Danvers, and David Crescio & his wife Sharon of Billerica. Great-aunt of Joseph of Revere, Matthew & his wife Nancy of Wilmington, David, Joshua, and Michael Crescio of Billerica. A visitation will be held at the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON (exit 34 off Rt. 128/95, Woburn side) on Friday, September 18 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Margaret's Church in St. Veronica Parish, 111 Winn St., Burlington at noon. Services will conclude with a Burial in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Arlington. Memorials in Lorraine's name may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or www.stjude.org For directions, obituary, online guestbook, video tribute, and livestream of the Funeral Mass see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net or www.burlingtoncatholicma.org


Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home
43 Winn Street
Burlington, MA 01803
(781) 272-0050
