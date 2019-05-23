McCOSH, Lorraine R. (Bergeron) Age 82 died peacefully on May 18, 2019, at the Prescott House in North Andover. She was born in Amesbury, MA, on June 9, 1936, daughter of the late Arthur and Mary (Perusse) Bergeron. She was the beloved wife of the late Roland L. McCosh who died February 17, 2017, and loving sister of Juliette (Bergeron) Rubino who died in 2012. Lorraine was a devoted registered nurse who graduated from Beth Israel School of Nursing in 1957. She spent the majority of her nursing career caring for new mothers and babies at South Shore Hospital in Weymouth, MA, and later became the respected Nurse Manager of the OB/GYN unit there. After moving to the New Hampshire lakes region, an area that she and Roland loved, Lorraine worked at Lakes Region General Hospital and the Laconia Clinic before her retirement. Prior to her time at Prescott House, Lorraine lived for twelve years with her daughter, Leslie and her family in Franklin, MA, where she worked part time as a caregiver and was involved with the local Catholic church, senior center and YMCA where she completed the LIVE-STRONG Program as a breast cancer survivor. Throughout her life, Lorraine was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend to many. She will always be remembered for her good nature, generosity and kind heartedness. Lorraine is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Brian & Lisa McCosh of Lehigh Acres, FL, her daughter and son-in-law, Leslie & Larry Spencer of West Roxbury, MA, four grandchildren, Benjamin & Megan McCosh, Chelsey Woods and husband Brian, Ryan Spencer and fiancée Delaney, as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins, and her lifelong best friend Ann Bell. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, May 31, 2019, at 10:30 am in the Holy Family Parish Church, 2 School St. in Amesbury followed by interment in Union Cemetery in Amesbury. A reception will follow in the Parish Hall. An hour of Visitation will precede the Mass from 9:00-10:00 am at the E.V. Jutras & Sons Funeral Home 118 Friend St. in AMESBURY, MA. The family would like to express their deep appreciation to the staff of the Prescott House Nursing Home for their care and devotion in Lorraine's care. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to Resident Council Fund c/o Prescott House Nursing Home, 140 Prescott Street, North Andover, MA 01845.



View the online memorial for Lorraine R. (Bergeron) McCOSH Published in The Boston Globe from May 24 to May 25, 2019