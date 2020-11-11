1/
LORRAINE R. (COOPER) TOBIN
TOBIN, Lorraine R.(Cooper) Age 91, of Brookline, MA. Wife of the late Daniel Tobin, Beloved mother of Herbert of Needham, Rhonda Davis and her husband Howard of Sharon and Stuart and his wife LeAnn of Baltimore. Grandmother of Rachel Monn and her husband Matthew, Adam Tobin and his fiancée Nora Conklin, Scott Davis and his wife Lindsay, Emma Hensley and her husband Henry, and Ethan Tobin. Great Grandmother of Noah Monn and Blake Davis. Loving sister of Thelma Shuman, Howard Cooper, the late David Cooper and Loving aunt to several nieces and nephews. Lorraine loved reading, playing bridge with friends and teaching her grandchildren to master scrabble and card games. She enjoyed a discussion on local and national politics as well as scoring a bargain at Filenes and the Star Market. A private family service will be held. Donations may be made to the Carroll Center for the Blind, 770 Centre Street, Newton, MA 02458.


Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
