ROGOWITZ-BLACK, Lorraine (Epstein) Of Ft. Lauderdale, FL formerly of Lexington on Friday, September 6, 2019. Beloved wife of Murray Black and the late Herbert N. Rogowitz. Devoted mother of Bernice Rogowitz, her husband David Frank, and Gordon Rogowitz. Loving grandmother of Elisa, Ben and Aviva, Rosie and Pari. Dear sister of Robert Epstein. Services will be at Temple Isaiah, 55 Lincoln St., Lexington on Tuesday, September 10 at 11AM. Burial will follow at the Boylston Lodge Cemetery, 776 Baker St., West Roxbury. "Lorry" taught psychology for many years at St. Elizabeth's Hospital School for Nurses, won awards for her Japanese brush paintings and works in oils, and was an enthusiastic lifelong learner. Remembrances may be made to the Harvard Institute for Learning in Retirement (HILR), her intellectual haven after her husband, Herbert, passed on. Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 9, 2019