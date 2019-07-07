Boston Globe Obituaries
Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
549 Lincoln Avenue
Saugus, MA 01906
(781) 233-0300
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
11:30 AM
LORRAINE (CAPPELLO) RUSCONI

LORRAINE (CAPPELLO) RUSCONI Obituary
RUSCONI, Lorraine (Cappello) Of Revere, formerly of Saugus, age 80, July 5. Wife of the late Robert Rusconi. Mother of Jeff Rusconi of Saugus & David Rusconi of Lynn. Grandmother of Jeffery, Nicholas, Jenna & Christopher. Sister of Mary Ann Tisi of Saugus. Relatives & friends are invited to attend a Funeral Service in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., SAUGUS, on Wednesday, at 11:30 a.m. Visitation prior to service, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Interment Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, West Peabody. For directions & condolences www.BisbeePorcella.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 8, 2019
