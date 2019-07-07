|
RUSCONI, Lorraine (Cappello) Of Revere, formerly of Saugus, age 80, July 5. Wife of the late Robert Rusconi. Mother of Jeff Rusconi of Saugus & David Rusconi of Lynn. Grandmother of Jeffery, Nicholas, Jenna & Christopher. Sister of Mary Ann Tisi of Saugus. Relatives & friends are invited to attend a Funeral Service in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., SAUGUS, on Wednesday, at 11:30 a.m. Visitation prior to service, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Interment Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, West Peabody. For directions & condolences www.BisbeePorcella.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 8, 2019