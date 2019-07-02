Boston Globe Obituaries
LORRAINE S. (WALLACE) BERRY

BERRY, Lorraine S. (Wallace) Of Stoughton, formerly of Boca Raton, FL, passed away on Monday, July 1, 2019 at 94 years of age. Devoted daughter of the late Joseph & Ida (Shlofsky) Wallace. Beloved wife of the late Sydney Berry. Loving mother of Marcia Milesky & her husband Robert, Jeffrey Berry & his wife Patti and the late Daniel Berry and his surviving wife Sharon. Cherished grandmother of 7 and great-grandmother of 11. Dear sister of the late Sandy Shore. Graveside service at the Chai Odom Cemetery, 2690 Centre St., West Roxbury on Sunday, July 7 at 12:Noon. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. Schlossberg Memorial Chapel "Family Owned" 781 828-6990 www.schlossbergchapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 3, 2019
