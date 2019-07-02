|
|
BERRY, Lorraine S. (Wallace) Of Stoughton, formerly of Boca Raton, FL, passed away on Monday, July 1, 2019 at 94 years of age. Devoted daughter of the late Joseph & Ida (Shlofsky) Wallace. Beloved wife of the late Sydney Berry. Loving mother of Marcia Milesky & her husband Robert, Jeffrey Berry & his wife Patti and the late Daniel Berry and his surviving wife Sharon. Cherished grandmother of 7 and great-grandmother of 11. Dear sister of the late Sandy Shore. Graveside service at the Chai Odom Cemetery, 2690 Centre St., West Roxbury on Sunday, July 7 at 12:Noon. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. Schlossberg Memorial Chapel "Family Owned" 781 828-6990 www.schlossbergchapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 3, 2019