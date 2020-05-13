Home

SPURLIN, Lorraine (Leonard) Of Dunedin, FL, passed away peacefully on Sunday May 3, 2020 at the age of 91. She was the beloved wife of the late Samuel Grammer, Robert Eno and Lloyd Spurlin. She is survived by Jay and Allison Grammer of Peabody, MA and Jeff and Liz Grammer of Ponte Vedra, FL. She also leaves her grandchildren Justin, Brittany, Derek, Adam and Ethan and great-grandchildren Aiden, Colin and Benjamin. Lorraine grew up in Reading, MA. She was the daughter of Ann and Percy Leonard and the sister of Margaret Roscoe, Joan Goding and Shirley Leonard. Services private.

Published in The Boston Globe on May 14, 2020
