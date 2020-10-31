CROTEAU, Lorraine T. Lorraine T. (Condrick) Croteau, 90, died October 26, 2020 at her home in Ipswich, Massachusetts. She was the daughter of the late Robert and Alice (Hemmings) Condrick. She was a graduate of Weymouth High School class of 1947. Lorraine worked for Verizon Communications and Parrott Equine associates. She loved life, family, horses, and drum and bugle corps. She is survived by daughter, Mary McAllister and her husband Bruce; one son, Robert Croteau and his wife Mary; three grandchildren, Isabelle, Alexandra, Leah and several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her brother, John Condrick and her sister, Barbara Keough. Her Funeral Services will be private. The family plans to celebrate her life post Covid-19, early Fall 2021. Arrangements by the Campbell Funeral Home, 525 Cabot Street, BEVERLY. Contributions may be made in Lorraine's name to MSPCA at Nevins Farm – https://www.mspca.org/donate-now/
