DIGLIO, Lorraine T. Age 70, formerly of Lynn, died on September 14, 2020 in Beverly Hospital after a long illness. She was born in Lynn, the daughter of the late Anthony F. and Geraldine M. (Serino) Diglio. Lorraine worked for Catholic Family Services in Lynn and CitiBank in Boston. Lorraine spent the last 22 years in residence at Cedar Glen, Harborside, Hawthorne Hill, Genesis nursing facility in Danvers. The family would like to thank the staff for their care, compassion and understanding. She is survived by her brother Frank A. Diglio and his wife Patricia of Peabody, her nephews, Matthew Diglio and his children Mason, Roman and Lilah of Rhode Island, Jarred Diglio and his companion Jennie Pereira of Peabody, her great-aunts, Frances Diglio of Revere and Marie Romano of North Reading. She also leaves her devoted friend, Suzanne Merrill of Peabody and several relatives in the Diglio and Serino families. Lorraine's Funeral and Burial will be private. There will be a celebration of her life at a later date. Donations in Lorraine's memory may be made to the Catholic Charities North, 117 North Common Street, Lynn, Massachusetts 01902-4223. Arrangements by the Solimine Funeral Home, LYNN. Guestbook at www.solimine.com