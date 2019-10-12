Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 894-2895
Calling hours
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
6:00 PM
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
View Map
Calling hours
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church,
880 Trapelo Road,
Waltham, MA
View Map
Resources
LOTTIE T. (SKOVENSKI) STAFFORD


1931 - 2019
LOTTIE T. (SKOVENSKI) STAFFORD Obituary
STAFFORD, Lottie T. (Skovenski) Of Waltham, October 10, 2019. Wife of the late Walter F. Stafford. Mother of Susan Stafford Link of Waltham and Steven W. Stafford (Ellen Goepel) of North Reading. Grandmother of Julie Wayman (Derek), Stacey Link, Steven James Stafford (Rachel), Christopher Stafford (Hillary) and the late Jeffrey Link. Great-grandmother of Resse Wayman. Mother-in-law of Daniel Link and the late Patti Hines-Stafford. Sister of Amelia Parsons of OH, Eleanor Shelton of VA, and the late Cecelia Cramer, Chester, Edward and Raymond Skovenski. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends will honor and remember Lottie's life by gathering for Calling Hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), WALTHAM on Tuesday, October 15th from 6 to 8 p.m. and again at 10 a.m. on Wednesday morning, before leaving in procession to Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church, 880 Trapelo Road, Waltham, where her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Mount Feake Cemetery, Waltham. Memorial donations may be made to the Patricia Hines-Stafford Memorial Scholarship in Nursing, 35 Shady Hill Dr., N. Reading, MA 01864 or to the . For complete obituary, guestbook and directions please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 13, 2019
