|
|
VAZQUEZ, Louie A. Age 41, of Revere, formerly of Malden. Entered Eternal Rest unexpectedly on August 28, 2019. Devoted son of Joyce (Razinsky) Vazquez. Beloved father of Luis, Dominic, Dante and Nico. Dear brother of Lisa Petrice, Kerri Knox, Brian Vazquez and Tracie Laliberte. Loving uncle to many nieces and nephews. Graveside Services were held privately on Sunday, September 1. Memorial week is private. Expressions of sympathy may be donated to National Center on Addiction and Substance Abuse, 633 Third Avenue, New York, NY 10017, www.centeronaddiction.org For online condolences go to: www.goldmanfc.com Goldman Funeral Chapel – Malden 1-800-982-3717
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 2, 2019