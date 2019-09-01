Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Goldman Funeral Chapel
174 Ferry Street
Malden, MA 02148-5625
(781) 324-1122
Resources
More Obituaries for LOUIE VAZQUEZ
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LOUIE A. VAZQUEZ

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LOUIE A. VAZQUEZ Obituary
VAZQUEZ, Louie A. Age 41, of Revere, formerly of Malden. Entered Eternal Rest unexpectedly on August 28, 2019. Devoted son of Joyce (Razinsky) Vazquez. Beloved father of Luis, Dominic, Dante and Nico. Dear brother of Lisa Petrice, Kerri Knox, Brian Vazquez and Tracie Laliberte. Loving uncle to many nieces and nephews. Graveside Services were held privately on Sunday, September 1. Memorial week is private. Expressions of sympathy may be donated to National Center on Addiction and Substance Abuse, 633 Third Avenue, New York, NY 10017, www.centeronaddiction.org For online condolences go to: www.goldmanfc.com Goldman Funeral Chapel – Malden 1-800-982-3717
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LOUIE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Goldman Funeral Chapel
Download Now