CASCIELLO, Louis A. Quincy, Massachusetts July 30, 1948- June 22, 2020 Louis A. Casciello (Chello), age 71, passed away peacefully at his home. He was accompanied by the love and support of his family and friends. A Memorial Service Celebrating Louis's Life will be held at Gate of Heaven Church, 615 East 4th Street, South Boston, MA 02127 on Saturday, October 17th at 11:30 AM, if you are interested in attending the service. Louis may be remembered through donations to Father Bill's at 38 Broad Street, Quincy, MA 02169.