LOUIS A. CASCIELLO
1948 - 2020
CASCIELLO, Louis A. Quincy, Massachusetts July 30, 1948- June 22, 2020 Louis A. Casciello (Chello), age 71, passed away peacefully at his home. He was accompanied by the love and support of his family and friends. A Memorial Service Celebrating Louis's Life will be held at Gate of Heaven Church, 615 East 4th Street, South Boston, MA 02127 on Saturday, October 17th at 11:30 AM, if you are interested in attending the service. Louis may be remembered through donations to Father Bill's at 38 Broad Street, Quincy, MA 02169. For more information, please visit helpfbms.org/support/give

Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 24 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Memorial service
11:30 AM
Gate of Heaven Church
