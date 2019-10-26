|
|
DINDO, Louis A. Age 88, of Wilmington, passed unexpectedly on October 24th, 2019. Louis was born and raised in Barre, Vermont, graduating from Spaulding High School in 1950. He then attended and graduated from Clarkson University with a Mechanical Engineering degree in 1954. Louis later earned an Associate's degree in Electrical Engineering from Northeastern University. He worked for General Electric for a few years before a long career with Raytheon, proudly working for 44 years as a mechanical engineer. Louis worked on numerous notable defense projects, including contributing to the development of the patriot missile and long-range radar units installed on naval war ships. Louis was very active in the community and involved with youth sports programs, Lions Club and Massachusetts Republican Party. Louis loved being involved with his children's activities and endeavors. He loved the great Outdoors spending time skiing, hiking, fishing, camping and boating with his family at the camp in Barre, Vermont. Louis loved to travel with his wife and remained active, taking daily walks with her. Louis was an enormous sports enthusiast, and spent a lifetime attending sporting events of all seasons at all levels from high school and beyond. Louis had a passion for reading, history of the world wars and listening to big band orchestra music. Louis was an active member of the alumni association of his alma mater, Clarkson University. Louis recently organized and attended his 65th class reunion at Clarkson University with his devoted wife. Louis was the beloved husband of Joan (Nutile) Dindo of Wilmington. He was predeceased by his son, Jeffrey Dindo. Louis was the loving father of Scott Dindo of Wilmington & his companion Andrea Bettencourt, Lisa Hayes & her husband Steven of Swampscott and Christopher Dindo & his wife Pamela of Topsfield. Cherished "Papa" of Derek, Carley & Nicole Hayes and Samantha, Benjamin & Jonathan Dindo. Son of the late Louis and Edvige (DallaBernardina) Dindo. Dear brother of the late Angelo Dindo. Louis is also survived by many friends and colleagues. Family and friends are invited to gather at the Nichols Funeral Home, 187 Middlesex Ave. (Rt. 62), WILMINGTON for Visiting Hours on Tuesday, October 29th from 4-8 p.m. Memorial donations in Louis' name can be made to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284. Nichols Funeral Home, Inc. 978-658-4744 www.nicholsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 27, 2019