|
|
SASSANO, Louis A. Of Wakefield, Nov 5. Beloved & devoted husband of Marie N. (Addesso). Father of Steven Sassano of Key West, FL and Diane Boyer & husband Michael of Dillsburg, PA. Brother of James Sassano of Long Island, NY. Grandfather of Zachary, Carolyn, & Christopher Boyer and Michael Boyer, III. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral from the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., WAKEFIELD, on Saturday at 9am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Florence Church, 47 Butler Ave., Wakefield, at 10am. Visitation for relatives and friends at the Funeral Home on Friday, from 4-7pm. Interment, Forest Glade Cemetery, Wakefield. Contributions may be made to Knights of Columbus Charities, Inc., P.O. Box 382154, Pittsburgh, PA, 15251-8154. For obit/guestbook, www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 7, 2019