Services
McDonald Funeral Home
19 Yale Avenue
Wakefield, MA 01880
(781) 334-9966
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McDonald Funeral Home
19 Yale Ave
Wakefield, MA
Funeral
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
9:00 AM
McDonald Funeral Home
19 Yale Avenue
Wakefield, MA 01880
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Florence Church
47 Butler Ave
Wakefield, MA
LOUIS A. SASSANO Obituary
SASSANO, Louis A. Of Wakefield, Nov 5. Beloved & devoted husband of Marie N. (Addesso). Father of Steven Sassano of Key West, FL and Diane Boyer & husband Michael of Dillsburg, PA. Brother of James Sassano of Long Island, NY. Grandfather of Zachary, Carolyn, & Christopher Boyer and Michael Boyer, III. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral from the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., WAKEFIELD, on Saturday at 9am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Florence Church, 47 Butler Ave., Wakefield, at 10am. Visitation for relatives and friends at the Funeral Home on Friday, from 4-7pm. Interment, Forest Glade Cemetery, Wakefield. Contributions may be made to Knights of Columbus Charities, Inc., P.O. Box 382154, Pittsburgh, PA, 15251-8154. For obit/guestbook, www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 7, 2019
