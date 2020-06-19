|
BERTOLAMI, Louis "Lou" Of North Reading and Naples, FL, formerly of Lynnfield, June 17, 2020. Lou is survived by his wife of almost 55 years, Camille (DeSisto), his sons David and his wife Tammi of Fremont, NH, Scott and his wife Frances of Mansfield and four wonderful grandsons David, Nick, Owen and Drew. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Maria Goretti Church, 112 Chestnut St., Lynnfield on Tuesday at 10am. Visitation for relatives and friends will be at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., WAKEFIELD on Monday from 4-8pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: The Lou Bertolami Music Scholarship Fund, c/o Wakefield Cooperative Bank, 596 Main St., Lynnfield, MA 01940. For obit/guestbook, www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 20, 2020