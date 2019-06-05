Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gulf Coast Cremations
4111 N. Lockwood Ridge Road
Sarasota, FL 34234
941-360-3900
Resources
More Obituaries for LOUIS CLARK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LOUIS C. CLARK III

Obituary Condolences Flowers

LOUIS C. CLARK III Obituary
CLARK, Louis C. III July 18, 1943 - June 2, 2019

Louis C. Clark III peacefully passed away on June 2nd, 2019, surrounded by his loving family at Sarasota Memorial Hospital after a long battle with kidney disease. Louis grew up in Holbrook, Massachusetts, was a former resident of Plymouth, Massachusetts, and had been a longtime resident of Sarasota, Florida.

Louis was a loving husband of Sylvia Clark, father of Louis IV and Marlene, grandfather of Emily, Erica, Louis V, Wesley and Wyatt, and great-grandfather of Avery and Louis. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in Sarasota, FL. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to: The American Kidney Fund.

Arrangements by Gulf Coast Cremations.
Published in The Boston Globe on June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now