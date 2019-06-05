|
|
CLARK, Louis C. III July 18, 1943 - June 2, 2019
Louis C. Clark III peacefully passed away on June 2nd, 2019, surrounded by his loving family at Sarasota Memorial Hospital after a long battle with kidney disease. Louis grew up in Holbrook, Massachusetts, was a former resident of Plymouth, Massachusetts, and had been a longtime resident of Sarasota, Florida.
Louis was a loving husband of Sylvia Clark, father of Louis IV and Marlene, grandfather of Emily, Erica, Louis V, Wesley and Wyatt, and great-grandfather of Avery and Louis. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in Sarasota, FL. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to: The American Kidney Fund.
Arrangements by Gulf Coast Cremations.
Published in The Boston Globe on June 9, 2019