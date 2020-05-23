Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for LOUIS TUZZOLO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LOUIS C. TUZZOLO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LOUIS C. TUZZOLO Obituary
TUZZOLO, Louis C. Lifelong resident of Woburn, on May 21, 2020, at the age of 88. Born in Woburn on June 9, 1931 to the late Enrico and Rosaria (Torquato) Tuzzolo. Dear brother of Theresa Ruzzo and her husband Thomas of Ipswich, Mary Pollard and her husband Phillip of Woburn, and the late Gennaro Tuzzolo, Antoinette Cacciola, and Constance Piaggio. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. After high school, Louis enrolled in mortuary college where he received his embalming credentials and worked at Buonfiglio Funeral Home with the original owner and eventually his son, Paul. He kept his license active for many years even as he got into the real estate business buying and selling properties. In accordance with the CDC's current restrictions on gatherings due to Covid-19, all Services will be held privately. Interment Calvary Cemetery in Winchester. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Perkins School for the Blind, 175 North Beacon Street, Watertown, MA 02472, or to the Friends of Woburn Veterans, 144 School St., Woburn, MA 01801. For guest book please visit buonfiglio.com Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno

Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on May 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LOUIS's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -