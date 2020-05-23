|
|
TUZZOLO, Louis C. Lifelong resident of Woburn, on May 21, 2020, at the age of 88. Born in Woburn on June 9, 1931 to the late Enrico and Rosaria (Torquato) Tuzzolo. Dear brother of Theresa Ruzzo and her husband Thomas of Ipswich, Mary Pollard and her husband Phillip of Woburn, and the late Gennaro Tuzzolo, Antoinette Cacciola, and Constance Piaggio. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. After high school, Louis enrolled in mortuary college where he received his embalming credentials and worked at Buonfiglio Funeral Home with the original owner and eventually his son, Paul. He kept his license active for many years even as he got into the real estate business buying and selling properties. In accordance with the CDC's current restrictions on gatherings due to Covid-19, all Services will be held privately. Interment Calvary Cemetery in Winchester. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Perkins School for the Blind, 175 North Beacon Street, Watertown, MA 02472, or to the Friends of Woburn Veterans, 144 School St., Woburn, MA 01801. For guest book please visit buonfiglio.com Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno
Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on May 24, 2020