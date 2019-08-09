|
CHAPNIK, Louis Age 91, of Malden, entered eternal rest on August 8, 2019. Devoted husband of Ruth (Drevitch). Beloved father of Suzanne & her husband Kevin Interrante and Jacqueline Chapnik-Coons. Adored grandfather of Benjamin & Kourtney Coons, Madeline Coons, Michelle Interrante, and Jake Interrante. Dear brother of late Maurice Chapnik, Jacques Chapnik, Simone Sholder, and Anna Unger. Services at the Ohel Jacob Cemetery, Central St. (off Montvale Avenue), Woburn, on Sunday, August 11, at 1:00 PM. Condolence calls may be made at his late residence following the interment Sunday until 8PM and Monday, 2-8PM. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Bread of Life, 54 Eastern Ave., Malden, MA 02148. For directions or online condolences go to: www.goldmanfc.com Goldman Funeral Chapel - Malden 800-982-3717
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 10, 2019