MICHAUD, Louis Charles Age 84, of Byfield, MA, died Wednesday morning, February 5, 2020, at his home, with his loving family by his side. He is survived by his wife of sixty-four years, Claudette E. (Marois) Michaud. Born in Fall River, MA on August 10, 1935, he was the son of the late Charles and Annette (Caron) Michaud. He joined the Department of the Army, which became his lifelong career. Starting with the rank of Private, he served for more than 40 years, discharged with the rank of Major General. He graduated from Anna Maria College with his Master's Degree. Upon retirement from the Department of the Army, he served as the Director of Operations as a civilian for Phillips Laboratory at Hanscom Air Force Base for over 15 years. "Lou," as he was known by many, loved playing basketball, enjoyed watching the Red Sox and the New England Patriots, was a car enthusiast, and enjoyed his time outdoors perfecting his lawn and garden. Above all else he loved his family. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather, and good friend to many. He was always ready to lend a helping hand, be it his family, friends or neighbors, and was a well respected, fair and humble man. Lou will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. In addition to his beloved wife, Claudette, he leaves behind his four daughters, Ann Elwell of Peabody, MA, Paula Pretzler and husband Kurt of Gloucester, MA, Joan Maida and husband David of Byfield, MA, and Karen Holland and husband Rod of Gilmanton Iron Works, NH, two sisters, Cecile Lavoie and husband Donald of Thousand Oaks, CA, and Claudette M. Michaud of Camarillo, CA, a sister-in-law, Theresa Marois of RI, seven grandchildren Lindsey Elwell, Jonathan Elwell, Dylan Maida, Bella Maida, Derek Maida, Sydney Holland and Samantha Holland, several nieces and nephews, including Ruth Jennette and Teresa Saulnier, and several cousins, including Armand "Tip" Thiboutot and wife, Patricia and Louise Robinson and husband, Brandt. Visiting Hours will be Sunday, February 9, 2020, from 4 to 8 P.M. at Elliott, Woodworth & Rogers Family Funeral Home, 35 Green Street, NEWBURYPORT. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, February 10, 2020 at 11 A.M. at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, 42 Green Street, Newburyport, followed by Burial at Puritan Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Peabody. Donations in his memory can be made to Autism Speaks, 1060 State Road, 2nd Floor, Princeton, NJ 08540 or to the Merrimack Valley Hospice, 360 Merrimack Street, Lawrence, MA 01843.
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 8, 2020