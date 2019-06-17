|
|
DiCHIRO, Louis Of Norwood, formerly of Dedham, June 16, 2019. Beloved husband of Elizabeth (Lawrence) DiChiro. Devoted father of Robert DiChiro of Cumberland, RI, Deborah Tuton of East Bridgewater, and Dawn Miles and her husband John of Norwood. Grandfather of Brooke, Sarah, Casey, Jessica, Dana, and Chloe. Brother of Anna MacKinnon of Dedham and Barbara Allen of Medfield. Louis was a member of the Bricklayers & Allied Craftsmen, Local 3, Boston. Visiting Hours at the George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home, 456 High St., DEDHAM, Wednesday, June 19 from 2-4pm and 6-8pm. Funeral from the Funeral Home Thursday, June 20 at 9am followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Mary's Church, Dedham at 10am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment in Brookdale Cemetery, Dedham. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Louis' memory to the Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Hill Rd., Southwest Lilburn, GA 30047, or LBDA.org Directions & guestbook gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781 326 0500
Published in The Boston Globe on June 18, 2019