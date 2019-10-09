Boston Globe Obituaries
McLaughlin-Dello Russo Funeral Home
60 Pleasant Street
Woburn, MA 01801
(781) 933-0083
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McLaughlin-Dello Russo Funeral Home
60 Pleasant Street
Woburn, MA 01801
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
9:00 AM
McLaughlin-Dello Russo Funeral Home
60 Pleasant Street
Woburn, MA 01801
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Anthony Church
851 Main St.
Woburn, MA
View Map
LOUIS DIMAMBRO Obituary
DiMAMBRO, Louis A lifelong resident of Woburn, October 8, 2018. Beloved husband of the late Mary (Russo) DiMambro. Devoted father of Louis M. DiMambro of Woburn, Marianne Kearney and her husband Tom, of Berlin. Loving grandfather of Thomas, Taylor and Catherine Kearney, all of Berlin. Brother of the late Antoinette Russis, Emilio, Benedict, Ralph, Edmund, Angelo and Frank DiMambro. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and extended family members. Funeral from the McLaughlin - Dello Russo Family Funeral Home, 60 Pleasant St., WOBURN, Saturday, October 12th, at 9 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Anthony Church, 851 Main St., Woburn, at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours Friday, 4 to 8 p.m. Services will conclude with military honors and burial at Woodbrook Cemetery, Woburn. Late U.S. Air Force Veteran of the Korean War. As an expression of sympathy, contributions may be made in Louis' memory to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. For complete obituary or to leave an online message of condolence, please visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes

Woburn - Medford - Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 10, 2019
