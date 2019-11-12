Boston Globe Obituaries
ELIAS, Louis Age 95, a longtime resident of Lexington, WWII Veteran, passed away October 31, survived by his wife Phyllis A. (O'Neil) Elias; his children, Stephen Elias & his wife Karyl of Nashua, NH and Karen-Justine Elias of Burlington, MA; his grandchildren, Garrett & his wife Kristen Elias, Maisie Elias, and Abraham Elias; his great-grandchildren, Daniel James Elias, Matthew Louis Elias, and Megan Marie Elias; a sister-in-law, Louise Elias; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, six siblings, and a son, Paul. Visiting Hours: Relatives and friends are invited to a Funeral Mass at Brooksby Village Chapel on Friday, November 22 from 2:00 to 3:00 pm. Visiting Hours are from 1:00 to 2:00 pm the same day. Burial will be at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to Maryknoll Fathers and Brothers, P.O. Box 302, Maryknoll, NY 10545-0302 and to WGBH, One Guest St., Boston, MA 02135. For online obituary and guestbook, please visit ccbfuneral.com.

Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 13, 2019
