ROSEN, Louis G. Of Canton, passed away April 7th. Beloved father of Theresa Corliss of Foxboro, Karen Atocha of Canton, Jay Rosen of Wrentham and the late Danny Rosen. Grandfather of Brendan and Justin Corliss, Stephanie and Alex Atocha, and Daniel, Christopher, and Elise Rosen. Brother of Connie Factor of Hyde Park, Dan Rosen of Brockton and Dave Rosen of Boston. Due to the current Covid 19 Health Department Directives, a private Graveside Service will be held and a Memorial Service will be held at a later date to Celebrate his Life. For complete obituary and guestbook, see www.dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home (781) 828-0811
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 12, 2020
