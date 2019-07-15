Boston Globe Obituaries
GRIFONE, Louis "Phil" Of East Boston, passed away in his 77th year peacefully on Sunday, July 14th. Beloved husband of 46 years of Dorothy Grifone (Gay). Devoted father of Kevin Grifone and wife Maria (Spinazzola) of Winthrop, Thomas Gay of East Boston, Carol White of NH, and Louis "Skipper" Grifone of NH. Cherished papa of Anjellina, Ana, and Amber, Sandro. Louis was a dedicated retired Boston firefighter (31 years), and lifelong resident of East Boston. Family and friends will honor Louis's life by gathering at the Ruggiero Family Memorial Home, 971 Saratoga Street, BOSTON 02128, on Wednesday, July 17th from 4:00pm-8:00pm and again Thursday morning at 10am before leaving in procession to St. John's the Evangelist Church, 320 Winthrop Street, Winthrop 02152, for an 11:30am Mass Celebrating Louis's Life. Services will conclude with Louis being laid to rest at Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett. For more info please visit www.ruggieromh.com East Boston 617-569-0990
Published in The Boston Globe on July 16, 2019
