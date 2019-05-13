Boston Globe Obituaries
|
More Obituaries for LOUIS ASWAD
LOUIS H. ASWAD

LOUIS H. ASWAD Obituary
ASWAD, Louis H. Of Southborough, formerly of Newton, May 11, 2019. Father of Laura, Melissa and Steven. Loving son of Herbert and Lorraine (Sabbag) of Newton. Dear brother of Richard Aswad and his wife Patricia of Nahant and Dr. Paul Aswad and his wife Cynthia of Needham. Also survived by several loving nieces and nephews. Funeral Service Thursday at 10 a.m. at the Church of St. John of Damascus, 300 West St., Dedham. Visiting Hours in the Church, Wednesday 4-7 p.m. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Louis' memory may be made to the Church. Interment Newton Cemetery. Guestbook and other information at www.KfouryFuneral.com Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home West Roxbury 617-325-3600
Published in The Boston Globe on May 14, 2019
