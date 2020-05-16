|
COOPER, Louis Ira Age 97 of Bedford, MA passed away peacefully on May 2, 2020, from complications due to COVID-19. Devoted husband of the late Bertha C. Cooper. Loving father of daughter Christine Murray and her husband, Benjamin, of Naperville, IL, and son Kenneth Cooper and his wife, Thanae, of Acton, MA. Proud grandfather of Melissa Murray of Palatine, IL, Catherine Murray of Chicago IL, Emily Paulino and her husband, Walter, of Minneapolis MN, Anna Beltzer and her husband, Matthew, of Concord, MA, and Noelle Cooper and her husband, David Hannah, of Nazareth, PA. Also survived by nine glorious great-grandchildren. He was a fine man. A gentleman. Services private. Donations in his memory may be made to Chocorua Lake Conservancy, P.O. Box 105, Chocorua, NH 03817 www.chocorualake.org To share a memory or offer a condolence, visit: concordfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 17, 2020