FRONTINO, Louis J. Of Arlington and West Yarmouth, passed away on August 13, 2019. Loving husband of Ann (Taccini). Beloved son of the late Jack and Mary Frontino. Brother of Jason Frontino of Dover, NH. Further survived by many loving family and friends. Louis was an avid golfer where he was a member of Bayberry Hills Golf Club and a member at Hyannis Yacht Club. Funeral from the Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Chestnut St., (Rt.60, adjacent to St. Agnes Church), ARLINGTON, on Tuesday, at 10:30 am A Memorial Mass will be held in Saint Agnes Church, Arlington, Tuesday, at 11:30 am. Relatives and friends invited. Visiting Hours Monday, 4-8 pm. Burial is private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Special Olympics, MA Chapter, specialolympicsma.org or Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital, For obituary, directions or to send a condolence visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2019