PARROTT, Louis J. "Jim" Of West Peabody, formerly of Lowell, January 20, 2020, age 90. Beloved husband of the late Patricia A. (Ryan) Parrott. Loving father of Gary Parrott of Monticello, FL, Brenda Barnard of St. Helens, OR and the late Ann Casey; brother of the late Donald Parrott; grandfather of 5 and great-grandfather of 2. Funeral Service at the Croswell Funeral Home, 19 Bow St., NORTH READING on Thursday, January 30 at 11 AM. There will be no Calling Hours. Burial in St. Joseph Cemetery in Chelmsford. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his memory to the . He was a U.S. Navy of WWII. Croswell Funeral Home North Reading (978) 664-3031 www.croswellfuneralhome.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 26, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -