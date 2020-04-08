|
TARIS, Louis J. Of Norwood, (Lou) passed away peacefully on April 5, 2020. Born in Boston, he proudly grew up in the Fenway section. He was a graduate of Brighton High School, where he was president of his senior class. Lou went on to earn four degrees at Boston University, where he was an Augustus Howe Buck Scholar and a member of Phi Beta Kappa Honor Society. He started his career in the Boston Public Schools, where he began as a teacher at the William E. Russell School in Dorchester. He became Director of Science K-12 for Wayland Public Schools, and during that time he also served on the Dedham School Committee for five years. From there, he went on to become a school administrator for the Barnstable Public Schools. Lou was a firm believer in public education and devoted his entire life to education and learning. With hard work and continued education, he went back to Boston University, completed his doctorate in education and was able to progress his career to Superintendent of Schools, where he served as superintendent for two school districts – Presque Isle, ME and Norwood, MA. He returned to the classroom to finish his career as a Professor at Bridgewater State College for over a decade. Intellectually curious, Lou had a wide range of interests. He was an avid reader, a musician and song writer, and author. Together with his brother, James Taris, he wrote and published twenty-six books combining science and history themes. He was a talented magician and what started as a hobby evolved and led to his performing over 100 professional shows. He loved travel and he traveled extensively throughout the United States and Europe. Although he had a wide range of interests, he was happiest at family gatherings, catching up with loved ones and friends. Lou was the beloved husband to Mary J. (Manning) for 52 years. A devoted father, he also leaves behind his two children, Jane Cafferty and her husband Kevin of Norwell, and his son Louis J. Taris, Jr. and his wife Amy of Medfield. He also leaves behind his four adored grandchildren Kaitlyn and Kevin Cafferty, Jr. and Bridget and Nathaniel Taris. Caring and loving son of the late James and Judith Taris. Dear brother of Kay Benson and her husband Peter of Dedham, and James Taris and his wife JoAnn of SC. Cherished uncle to nine nieces and nephews, their children and grandchildren. Private Services will be held at Gillooly Funeral Home in Norwood and interment at Newton Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Lou touched the lives of hundreds of people and lifted up everyone he met. He encouraged people to reach their goals and understood that achievements can be made on any level. He will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers or donations, please consider reading a book, learning a fact or doing whatever it is that makes you happy. www.gilloolyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 12, 2020