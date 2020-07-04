|
NOCERA, Louis Joseph Founder, owner and operator of the Chateau Restaurant. Of Waltham, Massachusetts, passed peacefully into eternal rest on July 1, 2020 in Florida at the age of 91. Founder, owner and operator of the Chateau Restaurant. Proud native son of Waltham, Massachusetts. Boston College alumnus. Lifelong philanthropist. Air Force veteran. Devout Catholic.
Louis J. Nocera was born in Waltham, Massachusetts. He was the son of the late Joseph and Mary Nocera. He is survived by his only sister, Marianne Skerry of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. His loving wife, Anne Marie, was at Lou's side when he was called home. Lou leaves behind nieces and nephews, friends and hundreds of fond employees and business associates; notably Julia F. Middlebrook, dear lifelong friend and Comptroller of the Chateau Restaurant.
Lou Nocera and his late wife, Betty, had seven children. He was the cherished father of Joseph and Jeanne Mula Nocera of Waltham; James and Lynda Calvino Nocera of Weston; John and Susan Hegarty Nocera of Bedford; Jeffrey and Susan Mahon Nocera of Westwood; Linda Jacobs of Waltham; Jerome and Chrisann Taras Nocera of Waltham; and the late Jason Nocera. Lou gained three stepchildren when he married Anne Marie Nocera, becoming the beloved stepfather of Wayne Morse, George Morse and Michelle Morse.
Lou was deeply loved and admired by his fifteen grandchildren, Corey Nocera, Nicole Nocera, Kyle Nocera, Brian Nocera, Devon Nocera, Nicklas Nocera, Julina Nocera, Derek Nocera, Sean Nocera, Michelle Nocera, Leah Nocera, Amanda Nocera, Victoria Jacobs, Justina Jacobs, and Jacob Kinsman.
Lou Nocera was a graduate of St. Mary's High School in Waltham where he was a standout basketball player. He graduated from Boston College. He married Betty Schmidt in 1952. He served in the Air Force (1951-1954) in Mississippi and Texas. He was a lifelong fan of all Boston sports teams, but held a special affection for the Boston Red Sox. He loved music and was a talented pianist. Lou was a devout Catholic and a lifelong parishioner of St. Mary Church in Waltham and his faith figured prominently in everything he did.
Louis Nocera expanded the tiny Chateau Caf? owned by his father to its current seating capacity of 800 seats. He was immensely proud of the expansion of his restaurant business under the leadership of his sons to its current scope of thirteen restaurants throughout Massachusetts under the Chateau and Jake n Joe's banners. Lou's business legacy is now being capably guided by his children and grandchildren. Lou Nocera, along with the late Ira Gordon, were granted the first charter to bring cable television to Waltham in the 1970s.
A generous philanthropist, Lou Nocera shared his success with his hometown of Waltham in countless ways. He was instrumental in many causes in Waltham, the benefits of which are still being enjoyed to this day: the establishment of the Waltham Museum, lights for Warren Field, the Centennial Parade in 1998, annual Fourth of July fireworks, the Waltham Centennial Cookbook, the Waltham Tourism and Restaurant Guide, the Waltham Rediscovered project and book and many other endeavors. He founded Mary's House and worked tirelessly for the Bristol Lodge. The Chateau Restaurant sponsored youth sports teams at every level and avidly supported girl's athletics. Lou was a supporter of the Reagle Players, and the Salvation Army. He served on the boards of several organizations, including The Boys and Girls Club, the Waltham Chamber of Commerce and the Massachusetts Restaurant Association. He was a senator of the National Jr. Chamber of Commerce.
Over the years, Lou Nocera received countless honors and awards for his good works. Whenever there was a need in the community or an event in need of support, Lou Nocera was unfailingly generous and benevolent, oftentimes contributing anonymously. Lou was known by many as Mr. Waltham. He truly loved his hometown.
For the safety of those we love and care about during this difficult time, and for those who wish to pay their respects to Lou and his family can do so in accordance with CDC, Federal and State guidelines by remaining in your vehicle and processing by the Main Entrance of Brasco & Sons Memorial Funeral Home, 773 Moody Street, WALTHAM, MA, on Wednesday, July 8th, from 4:00-7:00 p.m.
The family will gather to share their love and support for one another during a Private Funeral Mass in Celebration of Lou's Life at Saint Mary's Church in Waltham, followed by his burial with United States Air Force Military Honors at Mt. Feake Cemetery in Waltham on Thursday, July 9th at 12:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in his memory to the Waltham Boys & Girls Club, 20 Exchange Street, Waltham, MA 02453. For guestbook & additional information please refer to; BrascoFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 5, 2020