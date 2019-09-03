|
MUSACCHIO, Louis, Lt. Col., USAF (Ret) Of Bedford, died Sept. 2, 2019. Predeceased by his beloved wife Estelle (Pastore) Musacchio and sister Mary Gennaro. He is survived by his four loving children, Rich (Sue) Musacchio of Bedford, John (Joyce) Musacchio of Acton, MaryLou Buckley (Michael Cormier) of Atkinson, NH, and Gina (John) Balunas of Northborough; seven cherished grandchildren Jeffrey (Elizabeth) Musacchio, Lauren (Scott) McGrath, Andrew (Patti) Musacchio, Christine (Gregory) Console, Nicole (Henry) Matos, Katherine (Meghan) Balunas, and Anne Balunas; one great- grandchild Connor McGrath. Visitation at the Bedford Funeral Home, 167 Great Rd., BEDFORD, on Thurs., Sept. 5, from 4:00-8:00 PM. Graveside service at Shawsheen Cemetery, corner of Great Rd. and Shawsheen Rd., Bedford, on Fri., Sept. 6, at noon. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to: Lahey Health at Home, Champions of Care, Attn: Philanthropy, 41 Mall Rd., Burlington, MA 01805. For obituary visit www.bedfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 4, 2019