Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Solimine Funeral Homes
67 Ocean Street
Lynn, MA 01902
781-595-1492
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Solimine Funeral Homes
67 Ocean Street
Lynn, MA 01902
View Map
Memorial Mass
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of the Assumption Church
Lynnfield, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for LOUIS BELLIO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LOUIS M. BELLIO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LOUIS M. BELLIO Obituary
BELLIO, Louis M. Age 92, of Lynnfield, Dec. 10. He was a devoted husband to his wife Dorothy (O'Keefe) for 66 years. Besides his wife, he will be missed by his children Linda Booth and her husband Michael, Susan Fitzgibbons and her husband Robert, Stephen Bellio and his wife Jill, Christopher Bellio and his wife Noreen, as well as his grandchildren Justin, Nina and Miranda Bellio, his great-grandchild Eliza, as well as many nieces, nephews and friends. Memorial Visiting Hours will be on Sunday, from 3-7PM, in the Solimine Funeral Home, 67 Ocean St. (Rt 1A), LYNN. His Memorial Mass will be on Monday, at 10AM, in Our Lady of the Assumption Church, Lynnfield. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Pine Street Inn, 444 Harrison Ave., Boston, MA 02118. Directions and guestbook at www.solimine.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LOUIS's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Solimine Funeral Homes
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -