BELLIO, Louis M. Age 92, of Lynnfield, Dec. 10. He was a devoted husband to his wife Dorothy (O'Keefe) for 66 years. Besides his wife, he will be missed by his children Linda Booth and her husband Michael, Susan Fitzgibbons and her husband Robert, Stephen Bellio and his wife Jill, Christopher Bellio and his wife Noreen, as well as his grandchildren Justin, Nina and Miranda Bellio, his great-grandchild Eliza, as well as many nieces, nephews and friends. Memorial Visiting Hours will be on Sunday, from 3-7PM, in the Solimine Funeral Home, 67 Ocean St. (Rt 1A), LYNN. His Memorial Mass will be on Monday, at 10AM, in Our Lady of the Assumption Church, Lynnfield. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Pine Street Inn, 444 Harrison Ave., Boston, MA 02118. Directions and guestbook at www.solimine.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 13, 2019